Salim Khan gives latest update on Salman Khan's health after snake bite episode

Just a day before his 56th birthday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was bitten by a snake, got admitted to hospital in Navi Mumbai. The actor was attacked by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farm house. However, the good news is that the actor has recovered, and he has returned home.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, in a recent interview, assured his fans that the actor is ‘completely fine’ now. While speaking to News18, he said, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine.”

Earlier, PTI informed, “Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well.” The actor is now back at his farmhouse. According to the reports, the snake bit Salman’s hand.

On Monday (December 27), Salman will be celebrating his 56th birthday. Usually, he celebrates his days with his family.

The actor celebrated his birthday early with the ‘RRR team’, which included Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and director SS Rajamouli, on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Alia began the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ programme by singing for Salman. Later, the rest of her crew joined her.

On their 'RRR' song ‘Nattu Nattu’, he also danced alongside Charan and NTR. Salman learned the hook step from the Telugu actors and had a blast doing it on stage.