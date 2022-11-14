Salaam Venky trailer: Kajol starrer promises emotional ride, Aamir Khan makes surprising cameo

Salaam Venky/YouTube Trailer screenshots

The makers of Salaam Venky released the trailer on Monday, November 14. Kajol is seen essaying the role of a mother named Sujata to her terminally-ill son Venky, played by Vishal Jethwa, in the upcoming film directed by actress Revathy. Salaam Venky showcases the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face tough challenges in their lives.

Kajol, last seen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga, marks her return to the big screen after Tanhaji, where she was paired opposite her husband-actor Ajay Devgn. Vishal Jethwa impressed the audience with his negative act in Mardaani 2 in 2019. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan will be seen playing a special cameo in the film.

The YouTube description reads, "Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living Big. Based on a true story of a life well lived."

The trailer also features the legendary dialogue "Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye, Babumoshai (Life should not be long but grand and meaningful)" from the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna-starrer cult classic Anand.

Salaam Venky is the second full-length feature film by the famous actress Revathy who has acted in movies like Virus, Major, Ab Tak Chhappan, 2 States, and Margarita With A Straw among others. Based on the subject of AIDS, her first Hindi film Phir Milenge starred Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan.



READ | Kajol looks radiant in yellow saree, drops stunning photos on Instagram

Apart from Kajol and Vishal, the upcoming film's ensemble cast includes talented actors such as Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Raj, Priya Mani, Riddhi Kumar, Aneet Padda, Jai Neeraj, Maala Parvathi, and Kamal Sadanah.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and R Take Studios, Salaam Venky is slated to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.