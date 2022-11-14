Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Salaam Venky trailer: Kajol starrer promises emotional ride, Aamir Khan makes surprising cameo

Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky showcases the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face tough challenges in their lives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Salaam Venky trailer: Kajol starrer promises emotional ride, Aamir Khan makes surprising cameo
Salaam Venky/YouTube Trailer screenshots

The makers of Salaam Venky released the trailer on Monday, November 14. Kajol is seen essaying the role of a mother named Sujata to her terminally-ill son Venky, played by Vishal Jethwa, in the upcoming film directed by actress Revathy. Salaam Venky showcases the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face tough challenges in their lives.

Kajol, last seen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga, marks her return to the big screen after Tanhaji, where she was paired opposite her husband-actor Ajay Devgn. Vishal Jethwa impressed the audience with his negative act in Mardaani 2 in 2019. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan will be seen playing a special cameo in the film.

The YouTube description reads, "Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living Big. Based on a true story of a life well lived." 

The trailer also features the legendary dialogue "Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye, Babumoshai (Life should not be long but grand and meaningful)" from the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna-starrer cult classic Anand.

Salaam Venky is the second full-length feature film by the famous actress Revathy who has acted in movies like Virus, Major, Ab Tak Chhappan, 2 States, and Margarita With A Straw among others. Based on the subject of AIDS, her first Hindi film Phir Milenge starred Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan.

READ | Kajol looks radiant in yellow saree, drops stunning photos on Instagram

Apart from Kajol and Vishal, the upcoming film's ensemble cast includes talented actors such as Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Raj, Priya Mani, Riddhi Kumar, Aneet Padda, Jai Neeraj, Maala Parvathi, and Kamal Sadanah.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and R Take Studios, Salaam Venky is slated to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Mayiladuthurai schools to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.