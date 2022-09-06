Kajol looks radiant in yellow saree, drops stunning photos on Instagram

Kajol gave a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations when she dropped photos in a yellow saree on her Instagram.
Kajol's latest photos on social media, which the Tanhaji actress shared on her Instagram on Monday, September 5, were a sheer treat to fans as she looked gorgeous in a yellow saree, giving a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (All images: Kajol/Instagram)
1. Kajol's outfit
In the pictures, the Bollywood diva Kajol can be seen wearing a yellow saree with a matching blouse. She tied a bun and decorated her hair with a gajra.
2. Kajol's jewellery
The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress wore a choker necklace with green bangles to complete her look and can be seen giving various poses for the camera.
3. Kajol's caption
The actress captioned her post, "Going #ganpatibappa mad! #ganpatibappamorya #lalbaughcharaja. Come on people gimme a smile."
4. Kajol at Lalbaugcha Raja
Kajol was spotted with actor-filmmaker Revathy, with whom she is collaborating for her upcoming film Salaam Venky, at Lalbaugcha Raja later in the day.
5. Kajol's OTT debut
Kajol made her streaming debut with Renuka Shahane's dysfunctional family drama Tribhanga, which was released on Netflix last year.
6. Kajol's marriage with Ajay Devgn
Kajol celebrated her 23rd anniversary with Ajay Devgn on February 24. The couple is proud parents to two children, Nysa and Yug Devgan.