Kajol looks radiant in yellow saree, drops stunning photos on Instagram

Kajol gave a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations when she dropped photos in a yellow saree on her Instagram.

Kajol's latest photos on social media, which the Tanhaji actress shared on her Instagram on Monday, September 5, were a sheer treat to fans as she looked gorgeous in a yellow saree, giving a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (All images: Kajol/Instagram)