Saira Banu makes Instagram debut on Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary, pens heartfelt note for her ‘kohinoor’

Saira Banu pens emotional note on Dilip Kumar's death anniversary

Veteran actress Saira Banu has made her Instagram debut today. The actress shared a picture with his late husband and actor Dilip Kumar and penned a heartwarming not for the acting legend on his second death anniversary

On Friday, Sairu Banu took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with husband Dilip Kumar and wrote his favourite Urdu couplet, “Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon.”

She added, “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib.”

In her post, Saira Banu further recalled the loss of her husband and recited another Urdu couplet, “Uth Apni Jumbish-E-Mizgaan Se Taaza Kar De Hayaat, Keh Ruka Ruka Qadam-E-Qayenaat Hain Saqi (My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still- I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up).”

She further added that Dilip Kumar had been an ‘iconic guiding light’ for her in life and wrote, “Till this day, I feel he is with me, and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together- hand in hand- one in our thoughts and being until the end of time. Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light for my life and all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has been the greatest actor ever and a great human being, a true picture of humility with dignity.”

Concluding her Instagram debut, Saira Banu said she would like to share Dilip Kumar’s life and thoughts with people and wrote, “On 'Instagram' I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision as also his dedication and commitments not only to the 'Film Industry' of which he has been the 'Ultimate Actor,' but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large.”

Netizens showered their love on Saira Banu’s Instagram debut and called them ‘most beautiful couple’. One of the comments read, “one of the most beautiful couples in the Bollywood industry.” Another wrote, “Manifesting a love like this.” Another person commented, “you will surely remind the new generation and teach them how to love and what is love.”

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been an iconic couple in Bollywood. The couple not only impressed fans with their on-screen chemistry but also with their off-screen chemistry. They starred in movies like Gopi and Bairaag, Sagina Mahato, and Duniya. The couple spent a beautiful 55 years of marriage together before Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021.