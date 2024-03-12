'Shabana Azmi is very...': Sai Tamhankar reacts to working with veteran actress in crime series Dabba Cartel

Sai Tamharkar opens up about working with veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao in the upcoming series, Dabba Cartel.

Sai Tamhankar opens up about sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi in the upcoming crime thriller series Dabba Cartel. After Netflix's Bhakshak, Sai Tamhankar will be seen in Dabba Cartel. The series, slated to release on Netflix later this year, not only marks Sai's second collaboration with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment but also features a stellar ensemble cast, including the legendary Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta, and others.

The team recently unveiled the first look of Dabba Cartel during a Netflix Event, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating the release. Sai expressed her excitement about working with such a talented ensemble. She particularly spoke about Shabana Azmi, remarking on the veteran actress's observant nature and fantastic sense of humour. "Shabana ji is very observant. She will make you extremely comfortable and has got a great sense of humour. When she acts, you want to just feel like looking at the monitor," Sai shared.

Watch the teaser of Dabba Cartel

The camaraderie among the cast members appears to be a highlight of the production. Sai further shared her enthusiasm for collaborating with actors like Nimisha Sajayan and Gajraj Rao, emphasizing her joy at finally getting the chance to work with the latter. “Gajraj sir and I have been trying to work since many years and when I got to know about him being on board for Dabba Cartel, I just jumped with joy. He's a fabulous actor, and it was great working with him. I can't wait for Dabba Cartel to come out. It's going to be crazy and amazing!” she exclaimed. Besides her Netflix ventures, Sai was also seen in the successful Marathi film, Sridevi Prasanna.

