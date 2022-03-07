Saba Azad turns into Audrey Hepburn for her latest photoshoot, rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan reacts

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, the rumoured celebrity couple, have been making headlines since they were spotted while leaving a restaurant after their dinner in February. Now, the actors' comments on each other's social media posts have been grabbing everyone's attention.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, March 7, Saba posted a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot for Femina India in which she is dressed up as the late Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn. Along with the photos, Saba wrote, "You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!! Yes I was born in the wrong decade, indeed I will time travel when they figure it out!!" The 'War' star Hrithik took to the comments section and called her 'timeless' and added a raised hands emoji.

Saba looks almost similar to Audrey in the two photos. The late actress was a classic fashion icon whose style statement is still followed by millions of women worldwide. Her most famous films include 'Breakfast at Tiffany's', 'Roman Holiday', and 'My Fair Lady'.



Meanwhile, speaking of Hrithik's future projects, he will soon be seen in neo-noir action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan. Slated for a theatrical release on September 30, it is a remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil film of the same name. Hrithik also will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the aerial thriller 'Fighter' scheduled to release on Republic Day 2023.

Saba Azad was recently seen in the science-based web series 'Rocket Boys', based on the life of the great Indian scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, whose roles have been played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Saba portrays Homi Bhabha's love interest Parwana Irani in the critically acclaimed SonyLIV show.