From real name to theatre background, know all about Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

Do you know the real name of Saba Azad? Read on to know a few interesting facts about her.
From the beginning of this year, we are hearing one name occasionally, Saba Azad. The actress is rumoured to be dating Hrithik Roshan. Although, there is no official confirmation on their relationship, their dinner dates, and family lunch has sparked their dating rumours. We are here to share a few interesting facts about actress Saba Azad. Shall we start?
1. What's in the name?
We bet that many people are unknown with the fact that Saba Azad's real name is Saba Singh Grewal.
2. Saba is related to?
Saba Azad hails from an influential theatre family, and she is the niece of the playwright, lyricist Safdar Hashmi. Mr Hashmi has been known for popularising street theatre, and he was also considered a prominent voice in Indian political theatre.
3. Saba's filmography
The actress has made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 film 'Dil Kabbadi.' In 2011 Saba bagged her lead role with 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' with Saqib Saleem. Saba left a significant mark in the digital world with series like 'Ladies Room,' Netflix's Anthology 'Feels Like Ishq,' and the recent-released 'Rocket Boys.' Azad has also been a part of several commercials with popular brands.
4. Musically Azad
Saba is also fond of singing and she's been part of the musical band Madboy/Mink with actor Imaad Shah. She has also lent her voice in films like 'Nautanki Saala,' 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy,' 'Shaandaar,' 'Main Aur Charles,' 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,' and 'Karwaan.'
5. The other side of Saba
Apart from being a seasoned theatre artist, Saba is also a skilled dancer. Reportedly, Saba has been trained under Odissi dance, and have performed on various international tours. Saba also knows other dance forms like classical ballet, Latin, and jazz.