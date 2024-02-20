Twitter
Rupali Ganguly calls Rituraj Singh 'one of the legends of television', Varun Dhawan pays heartfelt tribute to late actor

Rituraj Singh's Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly, and his Badrinath Ki Dulhania's co-star Varun Dhawan remembered the late actor and paid heartfelt tribute.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Actor Rituraj Singh's demise has left the entire television industry and film industry in shock. Actress Rupali Ganguly expressed grief over the demise of her Anupamaa co-star, calling him one of the 'legends of television'.

She shared that his life stories, quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and talent will always be remembered. In Anupamaa, Rituraj played the character of Yashpal Dhillon, the owner of Spice and Chutney restaurant. He was the boss of Anupamaa (played by Rupali). Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a series of photos, wherein Rituraj is seen wearing a chef's hat and is standing in a kitchen.

She penned a long note, saying: "Dear Rituraj Sir, It was an honour to share screen space with you... like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favourite subject from a teacher who has taught many others, l was overjoyed ...You said you had seen my work and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up... your all-knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me... I was thrilled by your kind words... but there was so much more to learn Sir."

She continued, "These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap... I was tardy in sending it to you ... never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance...Your life stories, quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered," shared the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actress. Rupali added: "Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa ..Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark ... Rupali May you find peace, Om Shanti."

Varun Dhawan, who had shared the screen with Rituraj in the 2017 romantic comedy-drama ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, also condoled the death of the actor. Varun played the lead character of Badrinath in the movie, while Rituraj portrayed the role of his father. The 36-year-old actor wrote: “#Rip Rituraj sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just meet him few months back on the sets of 'Baby John'. Om Shanti”.

Rituraj passed away at the age of 59 in the wee hours of Tuesday, due to cardiac arrest. Rituraj was discharged from hospital after he was admitted following a stomach infection. His health condition, however, deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack to which he succumbed.

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

After meeting with Union ministers, farmer leader says, we'll continue with 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb 21 if…

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

Vikrant Massey opens up about reason behind quitting TV industry: ‘When misogynistic content…’

Don 3: Kiara Advani replaces Priyanka Chopra, joins Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's film, fans say 'chalegi nahi'

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

