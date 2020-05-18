Rishi Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai's 'Aa Ab Laut Chalein' audio launch video goes viral, can you recognize Ranbir Kapoor in it?

A video from Rishi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starring film 'Aa Ab Laut Chalein's audio launch has been going viral. However, what has caught the netizens attention is an unrecognizable Ranbir Kapoor who accompanied his late father to the event.

Ranbir looks like a completely different person at the audio launch. The Kapoor family was seen at the event. Late Rishi Kapoor who directed 'Aa Ab Laut Chalein', addressed the media, while his brother Randhir Kapoor exhibiting his charm and Ranbir Kapoor, who looked fresh out of school in a flat hairstyle and loose formal attire, stood on both his sides.

Here's the video:

The focus of the video was mainly on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the lead actress in the movie. Akshaye Khanna, who was the male lead in the film, was also seen at the event. 'Aa Ab Laut Chalein', which released in 1999, was interestingly the last production film from RK Studios.

'Aa Ab Laut Chalein' not only marked Rishi Kapoor's debut as a director, but was the only film he had directed. Rishi's father Raj Kapoor, on the other hand, was not only an iconic actor but also a well-known director who had helmed movies like 'Barsaat', 'Aag', 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', 'Sangam', 'Mera Naam Joker' (featuring young Rishi Kapoor), 'Bobby' (Rishi's debut film), 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Prem Rog' and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'.