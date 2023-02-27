Rickshaw puller’s son-turned-IAS officer Govind Jaiswal's story inspires new film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin

Govind Jaiswal and Imran Zahid

The makers of Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, a new Hindi film, have shared the official posters of the film. The film film explores the dynamic of success and failure in life through the story of its protagonist, a simple and naïve village boy from Bihar, who eventually goes on to top the IAS exam. What’s interesting is that the film is inspired from the life of Govind Jaiswal, the son of rikshaw puller who became an IAS officer.

Govind Jaiswal cleared the UPSC Exam in 2006, securing an impressive all-India rank of 48. The son of a rickshaw puller from Bihar, Jaiswal came from a very humble background. His ascension to an IAS officer at the age of 22 became national news at the time. While the film is not his biopic, it takes inspiration from his life.

The film stars Imran Zahid, who has headlined several plays and worked Bollywood films. The film is directed by Kamal Chandra. Zahid, who also hails from Bihar, said he met Jaiswal to prepare for the role. “It was enlightening as well as hugely inspiring to meet Jaiswal. He shared some nuggets from his life that gave me a better perspective of his character and willpower,” he said.

The film is also a love story, with the protagonist Abhay Shukla's love interest playing a key part in his journey. Shruti Sodhi has been roped in to play a Punjabi girl studying MBBS. The film has been mostly shot around in Delhi, with some parts of it also having been filmed in Noida. Interestingly, the costumes of the film have been designed by inmates of Tihar Jail under the mentorship of designer Winky Singh.

Produced by Vinay Bhardwaj under the banner of Shining Sun Studios, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin will release in theatres on May 12, 2023.