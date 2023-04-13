Search icon
Rhea Chakraborty is 'crying happy tears' as she returns to set after 3 years for Roadies: 'Times have been hard but...'

Rhea Chakraborty shared a BTS video from her comeback to sets after three years as she begins the shoot of MTV Roadies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty on the set of MTV Roadies

Rhea Chakraborty is making a comeback to showbiz after three turbulent years. The actress, who was last seen in the 2020 release Chehre, is one of the gang leaders in the upcoming season of MTV Roadies. The actress took to social media to share a video message as she returned to sets for the first time since 2020 and said she was ‘crying happy tears’.

On Thursday, Rhea shared a video of herself from her vanity van as she was getting her hair and makeup done for Roadies shoot. She said in the video, “So I haven’t shot in three years and I am back on sets and this vanity van is feeling all new, hair and makeup hasn’t been happening in a while, and strangely enough when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set, in this vanity van for Chehre. And I’m back here after three years. The universe has strange ways. Overwhelming and exciting!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

In the caption of the post on Instagram, the actress added, “It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thank you to all of you for your love and support . Times have been hard, but your love has been real.”

Rhea was embroiled in legal battled after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old was found dead at his residence and police investigation ruled it a suicide. However, Sushant’s family alleged foul play and accused Rhea was involved. The actress was eventually arrested in a drugs case linked to Sushant’s death and subsequently investigated by a number of agencies. While she was released on bail later in 2020, some of the cases against her are still underway.

