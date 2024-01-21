Reddit thinks Shahid Kapoor is insecure about Kirti Sanon’s height; here’s why

Shahid Kapoor's heel shoes at the trailer launch event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have Reddit thinking he is insecure about Kriti Sanon's height.

Recently, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were seen together at the trailer launch of their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing heel shoes which made the Redditors think he is insecure about Kriti’s height.

A Reddit user shared a photo of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon posing for the paparazzi as they head for the trailer launch of their upcoming movie. The duo twinned in black at the event. While Shahid donned a black jacket and styled it with blue jeans, Kriti looked stylish in a strapless dress featuring a ruffled asymmetrical hem. She completed her look with black heels and subtle makeup and donned a pair of dazzling stud earrings. However, it was Shahid's choice of footwear that grabbed everyone's attention.

Shahid Kapoor opted for black heel shoes for the event and netizens left no stone unturned to slam him for the same. Redditors felt he was insecure about Kriti Sanon’s height. One of the comments read, “Pretty sure Kriti is wearing those awful kitten heels because of Shahid. She's worn stilettos in the pictures uploaded on her gram and they look better on this outfit.” Another wrote, “funny thing she’s still taller.” Another comment read, “He definitely is insecure, look at the ugly footwear (not his but hers).” Another user wrote, “Girl is tall, kya kareyyyy . Shahid is already smoll, of course he will be.”

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have paired up for the first time. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic comedy starring Kriti as a robot with whom Shahid falls in love with and wants to marry. The trailer left everyone in splits and excited for the movie.

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is a Maddock Films production which is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Apart from Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 9.