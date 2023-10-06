Ravi Kishan opens up on his experience of playing miner in Mission Raniganj: ‘I felt fear of death because…’ | Exclusive

Ravi Kishan opens up on his experience of playing a miner in his, Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj

Ravi Kishan, who has not only impressed the fans with his performances in Bollywood films but has also created a mark in Bhojpuri Cinema and is also a Member of parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur, is recently seen in the movie Mission Raniganj which also stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Ravi Kishan opened up on his experience of playing the role of a miner who is trapped in a flooded coal mine. The actor and politician also talked about the scene which marks a highlight for him in the movie and revealed what made him choose this role.

When asked about his experience of playing the role of a miner in the movie Mission Raniganj, Ravi Kishan said, “When Tinu Desai, director of the movie narrated me the script and let me know about this hero called Jaswant Singh Gill, I was not aware of him, neither was I aware that he saved miners in 1989. So, I was a little taken aback by it. India’s first rescue mission with 57 people coming out alive. Miners are always left to die and there is no way out. At that time, one man with desi jugaad, brought them out, it was a beautiful thought, and I immediately said I wanted to do this film.

Talking about his experience in the movie, the actor said, “I have never played miner and lodger in life. People offer me a role as a miner who has to wear this hat on the head with a light and go down. Oh and I have this claustrophobia problem, so felt everything I had never felt before. I then imagined what the miners go through, how they must be living their lives, how they go every day down and bring out the minerals and coal for us. Life is so short and just for some money, people do this for the survival of their family and we are not aware of them.”

He added, “And, then there was this Sardarji, who being an engineer thought of the miners and he believed that he could save them and when everybody was saying that no leave the thought, he said no I will go and save them, till there is even one life breathing inside the coalmine, I will bring that person out. All this humanity is something we forget. We all see girls getting raped, murders, molestation, we start making videos but never think of saving them. So it is very important to drive that Humanity in people. So the movie was message-driven and I said yes to it immediately.”

When asked about a scene or sequence that marked the highlight for Ravi Kishan in the movie, the actor and politician said, “There is one sequence in the movie, very emotional where I broke down and I cry, very close to my heart in the scene with Veteran actor Sudhir Pandey. He plays the role of a person who is innocent at heart but very hot-headed, then we have an emotional scene and it is very well pictured in the movie. I felt a fear of death because I have claustrophobia. Hats off to producer Vashu ji and director Tinu Desai for creating a York in London and I am very proud of this film.”

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is based on the life of real hero Jaswant Singh Gill who carried India’s biggest Rescue Mission in 1989 and saved the life of miners trapped in flooded coalmines. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, and others in key roles. The film has finally hit the theatres and is receiving positive response from the audience.

