Ravi Kishan opens up on his experience of playing miner in Mission Raniganj: ‘I felt fear of death because…’ | Exclusive

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ravi Kishan opens up on his experience of playing miner in Mission Raniganj: ‘I felt fear of death because…’ | Exclusive

Ravi Kishan opens up on his experience of playing a miner in his, Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj

article-main
Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ravi Kishan, who has not only impressed the fans with his performances in Bollywood films but has also created a mark in Bhojpuri Cinema and is also a Member of parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur, is recently seen in the movie Mission Raniganj which also stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Ravi Kishan opened up on his experience of playing the role of a miner who is trapped in a flooded coal mine. The actor and politician also talked about the scene which marks a highlight for him in the movie and revealed what made him choose this role. 

When asked about his experience of playing the role of a miner in the movie Mission Raniganj, Ravi Kishan said, “When Tinu Desai, director of the movie narrated me the script and let me know about this hero called Jaswant Singh Gill, I was not aware of him, neither was I aware that he saved miners in 1989. So, I was a little taken aback by it. India’s first rescue mission with 57 people coming out alive. Miners are always left to die and there is no way out. At that time, one man with desi jugaad, brought them out, it was a beautiful thought, and I immediately said I wanted to do this film. 

Talking about his experience in the movie, the actor said, “I have never played miner and lodger in life. People offer me a role as a miner who has to wear this hat on the head with a light and go down. Oh and I have this claustrophobia problem, so felt everything I had never felt before. I then imagined what the miners go through, how they must be living their lives, how they go every day down and bring out the minerals and coal for us. Life is so short and just for some money, people do this for the survival of their family and we are not aware of them.” 

He added, “And, then there was this Sardarji, who being an engineer thought of the miners and he believed that he could save them and when everybody was saying that no leave the thought, he said no I will go and save them, till there is even one life breathing inside the coalmine, I will bring that person out. All this humanity is something we forget. We all see girls getting raped, murders, molestation, we start making videos but never think of saving them. So it is very important to drive that Humanity in people. So the movie was message-driven and I said yes to it immediately.” 

When asked about a scene or sequence that marked the highlight for Ravi Kishan in the movie, the actor and politician said, “There is one sequence in the movie, very emotional where I broke down and I cry, very close to my heart in the scene with Veteran actor Sudhir Pandey. He plays the role of a person who is innocent at heart but very hot-headed, then we have an emotional scene and it is very well pictured in the movie. I felt a fear of death because I have claustrophobia. Hats off to producer Vashu ji and director Tinu Desai for creating a York in London and I am very proud of this film.” 

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is based on the life of real hero Jaswant Singh Gill who carried India’s biggest Rescue Mission in 1989 and saved the life of miners trapped in flooded coalmines. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, and others in key roles. The film has finally hit the theatres and is receiving positive response from the audience. 

Read Mission Raniganj movie review: Akshay Kumar is firmly at home in moving, melodramatic rescue thriller

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

Watch: Ravi Shastri outwits Babar Azam with 'Biryani' query, Pakistan captain reaction goes viral

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE