Ranveer Singh REACTS to fans asking him to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh has been specially invited to the United Kingdom to attend the Premier League football matches as the first official brand ambassador of the football league in India. As the actor was travelling to Manchester from London on Tuesday 'on a long drive' on March 15 late at night (local time), he did an Ask-Me-Anything session on Instagram.

Responding to fans' questions, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor gave some witty replies and also expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. As one Instagram user wrote, "When can we see you and SRK together onscreen?", Ranveer tagged Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "Aha! Manifest it!".





Another user questioned him, "When r u working with RK in a single movie", to which the '83' actor replied, "Have been trying for years! Wouldn't it be just kickass". It would be a dream come true for Bollywood fans to see the two most popular and talented male leads together on-screen if Ranveer and Ranbir decide to do a film together.





Recently, Ranveer's pictures with the supermodel Bella Hadid from the Emirates Stadium in London went viral where the celebrities were attending the Arsenal match against Leicester City.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Singh will soon be seen in the social drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. Scheduled to release on May 13, the Yash Raj Films marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar who is a popular actor in Gujarati cinema. Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah feature in pivotal roles in the comedy.

Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty's upcoming flick 'Cirkus' in his pipeline in which the actor reportedly features in a double role for the first time in his career, as the film is based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors', which has also served as an inspiration for the 1982 classic comedy 'Angoor'.