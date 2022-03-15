VIRAL! Ranveer Singh shares photo with supermodel Bella Hadid, fans say 'woah Baba aur Bella'

Ranveer Singh is currently in London attending the matches of Premier League as the first official brand ambassador of the football league in India. On Sunday, March 13, the 'Gully Boy' actor attended the Arsenal vs Leicester City match in London and dropped pictures on his Instagram account.

Among all the photos, the one that caught the most attention was Ranvir's photo with supermodel Bella Hadid in his carousel set of pictures. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor looked dashing in a grey-coloured striped suit with an off-white white overcoat coat and cap, whereas Bella rocked her casual attire of an oversized t-shirt and black leather pants.

Sharing photos and videos from the match in which Ranveer's team Arsenal won 2-0 against Leicester City, the actor wrote, "Full power! Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium! #coyg #gunners. Along with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious @bellahadid".

Fans took to the comments section and dropped hilarious responses. One Instagram user wrote, "woah Baba aur Bella", while another wrote, "Bella Hadid? Wooohoooo". Ranveer's fans often call him 'Baba' since he uses the same name referring to his friends in Bollywood, especially Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer is a sports aficionado as he portrayed Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83', based on India's maiden ODI World Cup win in 1983. The actor has said in multiple interviews that he is a huge Arsenal fan and thus, his excitement knew no bounds as seen from the photos and video he has shared.

Earlier, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor had uploaded various pictures and stories of his visit to the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, where Ledley King, who spent his entire career at the club, gifted Ranveer with a custom No.1 jersey.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in YRF's much-awaited project 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Rohit Shetty's upcoming flick 'Cirkus'.