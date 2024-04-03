Twitter
Bollywood

Randeep Hooda says Kangana Ranaut 'unfairly targeted' Alia Bhatt: 'To target your fellow actors...'

Randeep Hooda took a stand for his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt after Kangana Ranaut 'unfairly targeted' her.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, in his recent interview, stood up for his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt as he thinks Kangana Ranaut 'unfairly targeted' her over thing she didn't get.

The actor who was recently seen in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, stated, "While making Highway, I developed a spiritual bond with Alia. I don’t know if it’s the same for her. That’s up to her. I can only speak for myself. I have seen that she has always tries to do new things. I stood up for Alia genuinely because she was unfairly targeted (by Kangana Ranaut).”

He added, "To target your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity over things that you feel you did not get, even though I think you did get a lot from this industry, it’s just unbecoming. I felt that I should do it (defend Alia) and I did it. I did not think about it so deeply. I think she (Alia) tries every time."

For the unversed, back in 2019, Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, she even called it 'mediocre'. When a media portal compared her performance in Manikarnika with Alia's, "I am embarrassed... what is there to beat in her Gully Boy performance... same snappy muh phat (outspoken) girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Later, Alia reacted and said, "I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

