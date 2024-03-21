Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Golmaal duo Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy Kapkapiii; actors unveil intriguing motion poster

EC releases electoral bonds data with alpha-numeric code

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Randeep Hooda reacts to his films' box office failure, explains why his movies flopped: 'Kahin meri bhi...' | Exclusive

Two bouncers per over to smart replay system: All you need to know about new rules in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Golmaal duo Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy Kapkapiii; actors unveil intriguing motion poster

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Two bouncers per over to smart replay system: All you need to know about new rules in IPL 2024

Snacks made with garlic that promote weight loss

Millets vs Wheat: Which is healthier ?

7 neurobic exercises that improve memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Made in just Rs 20 crore with no star, heroine, little promotions; this hit became highest grossing film ever, earned...

Randeep Hooda reacts to his films' box office failure, explains why his movies flopped: 'Kahin meri bhi...' | Exclusive

Kriti Sanon refused this Karan Johar film because of her mother, it proved to be breakthrough for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Randeep Hooda reacts to his films' box office failure, explains why his movies flopped: 'Kahin meri bhi...' | Exclusive

Ahead of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda recalls the box office failure of his films that earned critical acclaim. Randeep candidly admits that at few instances, he didn't get support from his producers.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Randeep Hooda (Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and now filmmaker Randeep Hooda has gone to extreme measure for a character. There have been examples when Randeep underwent a drastic physical transformation for a role, and he even risked his life to get into the skin of his character. Despite his hard efforts, except for Sarbjit, his other movies such as Rang Rasiya, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, and Main Aur Charles tanked at the box office. 

While promoting his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. When asked his views on his film not raking money at the box office, despite his honest approach towards it, he says, "Film banana, film ki quality, yeh art hai. Film ki success marketing pe bahut depend karti hai. Maybe meri films mein woh marketing efforts nahi laga. Kahi meri bhi kami reh gayi ki maine bhi nahi ki. Mujhe laga ki I'm an artist, mera kaam ho gaya. Shuru mein lagta tha ki screen mein khade honge, log waise hi dekhne aa jayenge. But aisa nahi hota hai (laughs)." 

Randeep recalls that a few of his films didn't work well, because he didn't get support even from producers. Randeep adds, "If a film does well, it is because the film has been marketed, and positioned well. There is a relentless, money-spending push. Aisi hi koi film hit nahi ho jaati. Woh mujhe kai filmein mein nahi mila. Many of my movies had a delayed release, a few didn't get support from the studios. Woh kaam producer ka hota hai. Iss film ka producer main hoon, and aapko meri film har jagah dikhayi degi."

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be released in the cinemas on March 22.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

Made in just Rs 40 crore, this superhero film beat Adipurush, RaOne at box office, began cinematic universe, earned...

Ratan Tata honoured with prestigious award for his work in...

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal to face tough competition soon as Gautam Adani plans to launch...

How Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani started Reliance outside India with the help of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement