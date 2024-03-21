Randeep Hooda reacts to his films' box office failure, explains why his movies flopped: 'Kahin meri bhi...' | Exclusive

Ahead of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda recalls the box office failure of his films that earned critical acclaim. Randeep candidly admits that at few instances, he didn't get support from his producers.

Actor and now filmmaker Randeep Hooda has gone to extreme measure for a character. There have been examples when Randeep underwent a drastic physical transformation for a role, and he even risked his life to get into the skin of his character. Despite his hard efforts, except for Sarbjit, his other movies such as Rang Rasiya, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, and Main Aur Charles tanked at the box office.

While promoting his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. When asked his views on his film not raking money at the box office, despite his honest approach towards it, he says, "Film banana, film ki quality, yeh art hai. Film ki success marketing pe bahut depend karti hai. Maybe meri films mein woh marketing efforts nahi laga. Kahi meri bhi kami reh gayi ki maine bhi nahi ki. Mujhe laga ki I'm an artist, mera kaam ho gaya. Shuru mein lagta tha ki screen mein khade honge, log waise hi dekhne aa jayenge. But aisa nahi hota hai (laughs)."

Randeep recalls that a few of his films didn't work well, because he didn't get support even from producers. Randeep adds, "If a film does well, it is because the film has been marketed, and positioned well. There is a relentless, money-spending push. Aisi hi koi film hit nahi ho jaati. Woh mujhe kai filmein mein nahi mila. Many of my movies had a delayed release, a few didn't get support from the studios. Woh kaam producer ka hota hai. Iss film ka producer main hoon, and aapko meri film har jagah dikhayi degi."

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be released in the cinemas on March 22.