Ranbir Kapoor dishes out details about his first paycheck, says he put it on mom Neetu Kapoor's feet

On the set of the 1996 movie Prem Granth, Ranbir Kapoor assisted his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, who directed the picture. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor has talked about his first paycheck of Rs 250. In a recent interview, Ranbir claimed that after receiving it for Prem Granth, he kept it "like a good boy" at his mother Neetu Kapoor's feet. He also discussed Neetu's response to the gesture. Ranbir also discussed his private Instagram account and his plans to make it public.


For the unversed, On the set of the 1996 movie Prem Granth, Ranbir assisted his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, who directed the picture. 

In an interview with Mashable India, when asked about his first paycheck, Ranbir said, "My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother's room and I put it on her feet. She looked at it and she started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed."

On his private Instagram account, Ranbir said, "The thing is that I don't post and I have no followers. So what's the point?...I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never. I could make my account public. But as of right now, I am okay. I am doing decently without social media. But like I said never say never."

Ranbir was asked to discuss the craziest fan experience he has ever had during the same interview. In response, Ranbir recounted a scenario in which a female fan got wedded to the gate of his Mumbai mansion.

He said, “There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. there was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy.” He further added, “I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

Regarding his forthcoming movie Shamshera, Karan Malhotra's historical actioner will be released in theatres on July 22. In the movie, where he will be starring with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir will be in a never-before-seen role. Brahmastra, his upcoming movie, will be released on September 9. He will appear alongside Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Alia Bhatt. Besides these films, he also has Luv Ranjan's untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

