Ranbir Kapoor says he is yet to meet his ‘first wife’ as he shares crazy fan experience

The two major theatrical films Shamshera and Brahmastra, which star Ranbir Kapoor, are now under production. Fans are ecstatic to see the actor back in action after a four-year absence thanks to the recent release of the trailers for both movies. Ranbir was recently spotted answering some amusing questions about himself. Ranbir said he hasn't yet met his "first wife" while promoting his film On April 14 of this year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became husband and wife. The actor jokingly remarked that he was eager to meet his ‘first wife.’

Ranbir was asked to discuss the craziest fan experience he has ever had during a conversation with Mashable. In response, Ranbir recounted a scenario in which a female fan got wedded to the gate of his Mumbai mansion.

He said, “There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. there was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy.” He further added, “I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

Regarding his forthcoming movie Shamshera, Karan Malhotra's historical actioner will be released in theatres on July 22. In the movie, where he will be starring with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir will be in a never-before-seen role. Brahmastra, his upcoming movie, will be released on September 9. He will appear alongside Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Alia Bhatt. Besides these films, he also has Luv Ranjan's untitled project with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.