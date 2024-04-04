Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, created controversy, shows got cancelled, director has no films since

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Julia Garner's casting as Silver Surfer in Marvel's The Fantastic Four leads to online rants: 'Killed by wokeness'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

10 breakfast options to avoid for heart health

8 fruits, vegetables to boost brain development in kids

8 fruits to eat during heatwave for staying hydrated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, created controversy, shows got cancelled, director has no films since

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, created controversy, shows got cancelled, director has no films since

This film made in Rs 150 crore turned out to be Ranbir Kapoor's biggest flop.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor took over the box office by storm with his performance in Animal. The film collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office and broke several box office records. However, In 2022, when the actor made his comeback to the big screen after four years, he gave the biggest flop of his career. 

The film we are talking about was made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore but created controversy upon its release and later failed miserably at the box office. Despite featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film failed to impress the audience. It is none other than Shamshera. 

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera was a period action drama produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and follows the captivity of an oppressed warrior tribe during the British Raj. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, Vani Kapoor as Ranbir's love interest along with Ronit Roy and Saurabh Shukla. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film tanked miserably at the box office due to negative reviews. 

The film was delayed due to the pandemic and upon release of the film, it created controversy and was accused of hurting Hindu sentiments. Fans found Sanjay Dutt's character "Anti-Hindu" and argued that there was "no need to show a brutal villain with an identity of Hindu."  A section of the audience also boycotted the film, it was further subjected to a lawsuit for plagiarism by Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar who alleged that the film was based on his story Kabu na chhadein khet; this delayed the release of the film on OTT platforms. 

Well, that's not it, the films' shows were cancelled as there was no audience in the theatres to watch the film. The period action drama only collected Rs 60.75 crore worldwide, suffering a massive loss of Rs 90 crore. The director apologised to the audience after the box office failure of the film and since then, Karan Malhotra has neither announced any new film nor made any film and it has been two years since the film was released. 

Well, on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor successfully made his comeback with Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva and now has an interesting lineup of movies. He will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana which also stars Yash and Sai Pallavi and also in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

Two Indian delicacies are among 50 best lamb dishes in the world

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement