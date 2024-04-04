Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, created controversy, shows got cancelled, director has no films since

This film made in Rs 150 crore turned out to be Ranbir Kapoor's biggest flop.

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor took over the box office by storm with his performance in Animal. The film collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office and broke several box office records. However, In 2022, when the actor made his comeback to the big screen after four years, he gave the biggest flop of his career.

The film we are talking about was made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore but created controversy upon its release and later failed miserably at the box office. Despite featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film failed to impress the audience. It is none other than Shamshera.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera was a period action drama produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and follows the captivity of an oppressed warrior tribe during the British Raj. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, Vani Kapoor as Ranbir's love interest along with Ronit Roy and Saurabh Shukla. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film tanked miserably at the box office due to negative reviews.

The film was delayed due to the pandemic and upon release of the film, it created controversy and was accused of hurting Hindu sentiments. Fans found Sanjay Dutt's character "Anti-Hindu" and argued that there was "no need to show a brutal villain with an identity of Hindu." A section of the audience also boycotted the film, it was further subjected to a lawsuit for plagiarism by Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar who alleged that the film was based on his story Kabu na chhadein khet; this delayed the release of the film on OTT platforms.

Well, that's not it, the films' shows were cancelled as there was no audience in the theatres to watch the film. The period action drama only collected Rs 60.75 crore worldwide, suffering a massive loss of Rs 90 crore. The director apologised to the audience after the box office failure of the film and since then, Karan Malhotra has neither announced any new film nor made any film and it has been two years since the film was released.

Well, on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor successfully made his comeback with Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva and now has an interesting lineup of movies. He will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana which also stars Yash and Sai Pallavi and also in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.