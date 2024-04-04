Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor buys swanky new Bentley Continental, its whopping price will shock you

Ranbir Kapoor's new luxurious Bentley Continental is worth the whopping price of Rs 8 crore. Though the official announcement is still awaited, the actor will be seen next in Ramayana as Lord Rama with Yash and Sai Pallavi playing Ravana and Sita, respectively.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 06:04 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranbir Kapoor drives his new Bentley Continental
Ranbir Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of his last released movie Animal, was spotted smoothly driving his new car Bentley Continental, which is reportedly worth Rs 8 crore.

The video which is doing rounds on the internet, shows Ranbir wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and driving his new black Bentley car near his residence in Bandra.

Fans took to the comment section and dropped fire emojis. One user said, "New car for Raha", while another wrote, "Hot Daddy."

On the personal front, Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt. The couple have a daughter named Raha.

Meanwhile, Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, explores the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son. It stars Ranbir in a dual role as Ranvijay and Aziz Haque. The movie stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father Balbir Singh.

The film also features Bobby Deol in the pivotal role of Abrar Haque. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir’s wife Geetanjali. Triptii Dimri portrays the character of Zoya. The film also features Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

Advertisement