Ram Setu OTT release: Akshay Kumar starrer to stream on THIS date

File Photo

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting December 23, the streamer announced today. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma, of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden, is an action-adventure movie and was released in theatres countrywide in October this year.

Ram Setu also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is presented by Prime Video in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions, and Abundantia Entertainment.

Kumar said Ram Setu is a film rooted in Indian history and he is glad that it will reach a bigger audience with its release on Prime Video.

Akshay said in a statement, "The film received a positive response during its theatrical release and we are excited to take it to our audiences far and wide. It's a well-researched film that not just brings out the authenticity in storytelling, but also gives the viewers an immersive experience through its state-of-art VFX technology that further enhances the narrative."

Ram Setu follows an atheist archaeologist (played by Akshay Kumar) turned believer who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

The movie also starred Nassar and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.