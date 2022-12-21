Vicky Kaushal reveals parents reaction to decision of marrying Katrina Kaif, recalls first time he fell in love

File Photo

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married a year back and their love story is still something fans cannot get enough of. Now, Vicky, in a recent interview, spilled the beans on his parents - Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal's reaction when he told them that he wanted to marry Katrina.

Vicky said that his parents are 'extremely fond and in love with' Katrina. Vicky told Filmfare, "They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are."

READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu opts out of Bollywood projects after myositis diagnosis? Actor's rep says THIS

Vicky was also asked about the time he first fell in love with Katrina, to which he said that the moment is ''extremely private and special to me".

Vicky and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 last year in Rajasthan.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra drops BIG hint about rumoured wedding with Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Speaking about his married life, Vicky said, "It’s been beautiful. It’s been like the best chapter of my life. It’s the most wonderful feeling to have a companion with whom you connect, who understands you and who you understand thoroughly. Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself."

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. He also has Laxman Utekar's next untitled film and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the lineup.