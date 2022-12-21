Samantha Ruth Prabhu opts out of Bollywood projects after myositis diagnosis? Actor's rep says THIS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/File Photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making her health a priority, especially after she got diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. During her latest release Yashoda, Samantha made limited appearances owing to her health. Samantha currently has Shaakuntalam release, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, and an untitled Hindi film in her kitty. However, the shoot for her films has been delayed owing to her health and because she is undergoing treatment.

Reports now say that some of the Bollywood projects she had finalised may fall through the cracks as she concentrates on getting better.

Speaking about the situation, Samantha’s spokesperson Mahendra said that Samantha has been clarifying the situation for the concerned filmmakers.

Mahendra said, "Samantha is taking a rest at present. She is going to participate in the shooting of the Kushi post-Sankranthi in January. After that, she will continue with her Bollywood project. We had given dates for the Hindi movie in January. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of the films may be delayed by about six months. So now she will only be able to participate in the shooting of her Hindi film from April or May. According to the earlier plans, the shoot for Samantha’s Bollywood film will start in January, and the dates were also allocated accordingly."

He further added, "It’s not a good thing to make someone wait for a long time since moviemaking involves so much effort. So we have been giving the clarity (to the makers) from the beginning to proceed according to the planned schedules if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially. So far there is no truth in the news reports about her departure from her upcoming projects."