Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to plant trees at their eco-friendly wedding, ban fireworks in celebrations: Report

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have reportedly sent only e-invites for their eco-friendly wedding with no fireworks. The couple have also taken a unique step of planting trees during their wedding celebrations in Goa.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are soon going to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. The three-day wedding celebrations will be an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance and will kick off on Monday, February 19 at the luxurious hotel ITC Grand in South Goa, as per the reports.

Now, as per the latest reports, Rakul and Jackky are making sure that their wedding is completely eco-friendly. The couple has reportedly banned fireworks in their celebrations, for which they haven't made any physical invites and have sent only e-invites. A source was quoted telling HT City, "No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point."

There are also reports that the couple has hired carbon footprints specialists, who will be measuring how many trees that Rakul and Jackky needs to plant to offset the carbon footprints. The source further told the portal, "These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day."

After their wedding, Jackky Bhagnani will gear up for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The much-awaited big budget action film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, and is slated to release on April 10 on the occasion of Eid. 

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's pan-India vigilante action film Indian 2, which is the sequel to his own 1996 film Indian. Apart from Kamal and Rakul, the sequel features an ensemble cast of  S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha among others.

