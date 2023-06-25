'I was supposed to meet her’: Rajpal Yadav remembers his first wife, reveals she died in childbirth

Rajpal Yadav

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who has been entertaining us for years, talked about his first wife and revealed how she died. In his recent interview, he said that his wife died after she delivered their first child.

While speaking about his first wife to Lallantop, Rajpal Yadav said, “Back in the day, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to get you married. So, my father got me married. My first wife, she just delivered a baby, a daughter, and died. I was supposed to meet her the next day but was then carrying her dead body on my shoulders. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love.”

Later in 2003, the actor got married to his now-wife Radha. While talking about his second wife, he said, “I have never asked my wife to wear saree or anything. The way I talk to my mother, my wife talks to her the same way. She learnt the language, one day when I reached the village, I saw that woh muh dhak ke baithi hui hai (she covered her face and sat there), because in villages women live a certain way. Whenever she visits the village–during Holi and Diwali–no one can gauge that she knows five languages!... After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 percent. Radha also raised the daughter I had from my first wife, as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married but the credit goes to my family and wife. I did nothing, I was just a medium, everything came along and helped.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajpal Yadav will be next seen in supporting Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, and Dream Girl 2 which will star Ayushmann Khurrana.