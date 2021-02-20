'Most gorgeous and kindest girl ever': Rajkummar Rao's birthday wish for ladylove Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa celebrates her birthday today and the actor has turned 31 this year. On the occasion of the same, social media pages are flooded with birthday wishes for the actor. One of the sweetest and most awaited wishes was by Patralekhaa's beau and actor Rajkummar Rao. The Stree star took to his Instagram page and shared a stylish photo of his ladylove donning a winter look. In the photo, Patralekhaa is looking pretty as ever.

While wishing her, Rajkummar wrote, "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, the best partner, best sister and best friend, You inspire me every day. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. मेरे मुस्कुराने की वजह तुम हॊ."

Patralekhaa commented on Rajkummar's post by writing, "Thank you for being my strength..."

Earlier, during an interaction with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa had opened up on her love story with Rajkummar. She had said, "I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, 'I'm going to marry her.' It was so ironic!" She had further talked about how they had fallen for each other and had said, "Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn't respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions… I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We didn't officially go on dates, but we'd go for drives, movies, or just sit at home. We accompanied each other for auditions, just for support. All we needed was that understanding."