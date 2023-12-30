Rajkumar Hirani shares major update on Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munna Bhai 3: 'Abhi Dunki khatam hui hai ab...'

Rajkumar Hirani reveals if Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi-starrrer Munna Bhai 3 is on the cards.

Rajkumar Hirani introduced the world to the iconic characters of Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi) in 2003 in the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The film still lives rent-free in the hearts of the cine-goers. Fans have been excited for the third part of the film and now the filmmaker has finally broken the silence on it.

After Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, fans are awaiting for the OG duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to return as Munna Bhai and Circuit and talking about the third part, Rajkumar Hirani said in a conversation with ANI, "Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai…. (The struggle with this film is that the first two films were blockbuster hits and I have five half-written scripts. I feel that if I don't reach the level of those

two films I won't be able to make the third one. I have one story that can be made but some stories get outdated so only time will tell.)"

He further added, "Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi ye 'Dunki' khatam hui hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahanio ka. Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai pr kab who mujhe abhi nahin pata. (Sanju and I often discuss about Munna Bhai 3. He also tells me to make it. Dunki just finished….now I will go through the collection of the old stories that I have. I really want to make 'Munna Bhai 3' but I don't know when)."

Rajkumar Hirani is currently basking in success for his recent directorial Dunki. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani along with others in key roles. The film follows the story of 4 friends who take the illegal route to reach the UK and shows the struggles in their journey. The film received a positive response from the audience and despite a clash with Prabhas' Salaar, the film has collected Rs 317.25 crore worldwide and is still running strong in theatres.

