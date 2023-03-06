Sanjay Dutt opens up about working with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3: 'It's great to be...'

Sanjay Dutt talking about Hera Pheri 3

The public's favourite laughter trio, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, are coming together for the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3. The news of a long-pending sequel to the blockbuster comedy franchise has left its fans excited, and they're thrilled to learn that Sanjay Dutt will also be joining the trio in the upcoming film.

Earlier, there were reports that the film is a direct sequel to Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and Sanjay would be playing brother to Ravi Kishan's character. Ravi's character Chote was an integral member of Totla Tiwari's (Sharad Saxena) gang, This proves the fact that Sanjay Dutt would be playing a vital role in HP3. Now, Dutt himself confirmed his presence in the film and even shared his views about the film.

Recently, Dutt was spotted attending an event, and during the media interaction, Sanjay expressed his happiness for bagging Hera Pheri 3. He mentioned his close bond with producer Firoz Nadiadwala and added that he's excited to work with the popular trio. "It's a great franchise, and I'm so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with Firoz), and it's great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)."

Here's the video

Farhad Samji will direct the third instalment of the franchise. Earlier, there were reports that Anees Bazmee was supposed to helm the film, but the director and producer disagreed on a few terms. On one side, fans are happy that HP3 is happening after a long time with the OG trio. But on the other side, the filmgoers are worried about Farhad directing the film.

Hera Pheri 3 will be the third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise that started with Hera Pheri (2000) and was followed by Phir Hera Pheri (2006). The release date of HP3 is officially announced yet.