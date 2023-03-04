'Remove Samji from Hera Pheri 3' trends, netizens tweet for Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty's upcoming film

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar's return to the Hera Pheri franchise was been celebrated by moviegoers. Die-hard fans of the superhit comedy series were elated when Akshay decided to avert his decision and join back Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the third instalment. However, the joy of fans soon fizzled out when they learned that Farhad Samji will direct Hera Pheri 3.

The director who has been criticised for his 'stale' comedy has directed films like Bachchhan Paandey, Houseful 3 and Housefull 4. As soon as Farhad was confirmed as the director, netizens started trending 'Remove Samji from HP3.' Many netizens and film lovers expressed their fear of a good franchise getting ruined under Samji, and shared it on Twitter.

A user wrote, "Hera pheri 3 can make huge even with farhar samji but still we want great movie just like old ones... Without him this movie can break baahubali 2 collection guys... Just remove him he is single negative aspect of this movie." Another user wrote, "Hum chahte he #HeraPheri3 pe memes bane jese old hera pheri or phir hera pheri ke har scene pe meme bante he... But farhad samji whatsapp meme mese scene bana deta he (We want memes on Hera Pheri 3 like it's prequels. But Farhad Samjhi creates scenes from WhatsApp memes) Worst director need to change... Please makers listen us." One of the netizen wrote, "Farhad Samji Is Not Even 1% of Priya Darshan ji & Neeraj Vora Ji In Terms Of Direction! REMOVE SAMJI FROM HP."

Here are the reactions

Please @akshaykumar sir don't play with our emotions anymore and just change the director.



REMOVE SAMJI FROM HP3 pic.twitter.com/PyHI5RQSY1 — Kumar Gourav Singh (@KumarGouravSi13) March 3, 2023

How Could You Sir !



REMOVE SAMJI FROM HP3. pic.twitter.com/qPCA3VGZhn — Sunny(@KashmirAkkians2) March 3, 2023

#Herapheri lovers trends against



Direct of hera pheri 4.



REMOVE SAMJI FROM HP3 March 3, 2023

WE DONT........want farhad samji to direct Hera Pheri 3 .



REMOVE SAMJI FROM HP3 pic.twitter.com/OR2oku0ezd — Satish Goyal (@Satish_Goyal73) March 3, 2023

Hera Pheri series started with the first instalment released in 2000 and it was directed by Priyadarshan. The second instalment Phir Hera Pheri (2006) was directed by Neeraj Vora, who has even penned the screenplay of the prequel. Earlier, there were reports that Anees Bazmee was supposed to direct the third instalment. But, he left the project due to conflicts of interest with producer Firoz Nadiadwala.