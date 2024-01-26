Rajkumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki to have special screening for British Parliament? Here's what we know

Sources say that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki may soon be screened for members of the British Parliament.

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration Dunki is still running in theatres. The film, which has limited shows worldwide a month after its release, may soon be getting a special screening for a rather illustrious audience. If sources are to be trusted, Dunki, which touches upon the issue of immigration, will soon have a special screening for members of the British Parliament.

A source informs us, “Since Dunki narrates the story of illegal immigrants who take the Donkey route to enter the cross borders, the UK government has found it to be a relevant subject in today’s time. The film has received tremendous love from the UK audience, as not only it talks about an important issue but also highlights the dangerous Dunki route, and hence now the government is also keen to screen the film.”

The screening would be a milestone for both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan as very few Indian films have bee screened in legislatures across the world, a mark of honour. Dunki is the story of Hardy Singh (played by Shah Rukh) who fights against odds to help his friends reach London via the illegal donley route when legal routes fail. The film received mixed to positive reviews but was praised by critics and viewers for shining a light on the issue of immigration and the hardships immigrants face.

Dunki, which released on December 21, clashed with Prabhas’ Salaar at the box office, but was able to hold its own despite initial setbacks caused by the big-budget action film. The film has grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide, including a domestic haul of over Rs 200 crore net. It is Shah Rukh’s third hit of 2023 after Jawan and Pathaan. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.