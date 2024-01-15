Headlines

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's special show for senior citizens

'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's special show for senior citizens

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's special show for senior citizens

Rajkumar Hirani organizes a special show of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki for senior citizens.

Riya Sharma

Jan 15, 2024

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Dunki's special show for senior citizens
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki won the hearts of the audience with its heartwarming story and emerged to be one of the hits of 2023. The film was released in theatres on December 21 and is still receiving love from the audience. Now, Rajkumar Hirani with the help of Tata Goodfellows organization will organise a special show of the film for the senior citizens. 

Dunki evoked the feeling of love, friendship, and a connection to our homeland. While the film has been immensely loved by the family audience, it has also garnered love from the audiences of all age groups, and for the same, director Rajkumar Hirani with the help of the Tata Goodfellows organization will take a noble initiative to arrange a show of Dunki for the elderly people. Enjoying at its core and cherished faces of the elderly citizens will be relishing Dunki on the big screen.

Goodfellows Indian shared a video of the senior citizens going for the show of Dunki and penned a note that read, "Goodfellows movie night. When you don’t have a companion to take you, things like watching movies with someone become rarer and rarer. At the goodfellows, we refuse to accept that We had a movie night thanks to @inoxmovies who helped us create this special screening night for our Grandpal seniors. The popcorn was empty in the end, but our hearts were so damn full. Really owe a big debt of gratitude to Inox Leisure Limited for being with us and making this a homely experience." 

Talking about the success of his films Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan said, "People called me from all over the world and said, ‘We wanted to come out for Jawan, Pathaan, and just be supportive of what you do as an actor’. I think this is way beyond the films. Pathaan is fantastic, Jawan is lovely, and Dunkiis beautiful. It is not a comeback; it is the reiteration of the fact that I belong and that I should continue to act." 

Dunki features an ensemble cast, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

