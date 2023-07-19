Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bollywood

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's experience in Arthur Road jail after the pornography case will be adapted for a movie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

A movie based on  Raj Kundra's harrowing experience in the Arthur Road jail is getting turned into a movie, where the businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband will be seen as the lead.

According to a statement, the makers are in the final stages to present a film commemorating the diverse and intense shattering experiences that Raj Kundra went through during his tenure in India’s most overcrowded Jail, Arthur Road Jail. One of the most controversial topics, that creates a stir amongst the media, is the ongoing court case on businessman Raj Kundra over allegations to be involved in the production of porn films.

A source revealed, "The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script".

"It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view", the source added. For the unversed, the businessman had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos. Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from a sessions court, but it was refused, so he moved to the Bombay High Court, claiming that he had been framed.

The HC also rejected his anticipatory bail application on November 25. The FIR had also named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused. Kundra's lawyers had claimed he was in no way connected to the content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos.

