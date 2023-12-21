PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

A day after Salaar makers said they were withdrawing the Prabhas-starrer from PVR INOX, the cinema chain has reacted.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming action thriller Salaar were planning to withdraw its release from two big cinema chains – PVR INOX and Miraj. This move came after the chains allegedly gave all their single screens in the north to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, the other big Indian film releasing on the weekend. Now, PVR INOX has released an official statement on the matter, rubbishing these reports.

The statement from the cinema chain reads: “We have come across some speculative media reports about the film Salaar and its release at PVR INOX Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR INOX cinemas on the scheduled release date i.e. 22 December 2023.”

On Wednesday, multiple news reports had cited sources close to Hombale Films – the producers of Salaar – saying that the film was being withdrawn from the two cinema chains in the south. “Team Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is planning to withdraw the release of the film from PVRINOX and Miraj Cinema in the south,” the reports quoted sources as saying.

This report came hours after Pinkvilla had reported that PVR INOX had allegedly favoured Dunki in its screen-sharing in the north. “The battle royale between Dunki and Salaar is taking new shape with every passing hour. The Salaar team at this point of time has refused to provide content to national players due to alleged unfair trade practices in North India. India’s Biggest Exhibitor PVR Inox has chosen Dunki over Salaar in North India and alloted all shows at their single screen properties to the Shah Rukh Khan film. If they stick to this move, more single screens will follow suit,” reported the portal.

Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruthi Haasan, and has been directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel. The film releases in theatres in five languages across India on December 22. Meanwhile, Dunki, which brings Shah Rukh together with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time, hit the screens on December 21. Both the films are expected to take big openings.