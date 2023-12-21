Headlines

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

Mukesh Ambani's move to acquire Disney Star may change cricket viewing in India, here's how

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why Bobby Deol’s character in Animal is Muslim: ‘We see people convert to…’

Dunki movie review: Hirani, Shah Rukh's well-intentioned immigration saga tugs at your heart but leaves you unfulfilled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

Mukesh Ambani's move to acquire Disney Star may change cricket viewing in India, here's how

Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains why Bobby Deol’s character in Animal is Muslim: ‘We see people convert to…’

AI imagines Marvel superheros in horror movie

8 benefits of cutting sugar from diet

8 best oils for hair growth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Dunki movie review: Hirani, Shah Rukh's well-intentioned immigration saga tugs at your heart but leaves you unfulfilled

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

PVR breaks silence on Salaar withdrawing release from chain amid alleged favourable treatment to Dunki: 'We would...'

A day after Salaar makers said they were withdrawing the Prabhas-starrer from PVR INOX, the cinema chain has reacted.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Wednesday, it was reported that the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming action thriller Salaar were planning to withdraw its release from two big cinema chains – PVR INOX and Miraj. This move came after the chains allegedly gave all their single screens in the north to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, the other big Indian film releasing on the weekend. Now, PVR INOX has released an official statement on the matter, rubbishing these reports.

The statement from the cinema chain reads: “We have come across some speculative media reports about the film Salaar and its release at PVR INOX Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect, Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR INOX cinemas on the scheduled release date i.e. 22 December 2023.”

On Wednesday, multiple news reports had cited sources close to Hombale Films – the producers of Salaar – saying that the film was being withdrawn from the two cinema chains in the south. “Team Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is planning to withdraw the release of the film from PVRINOX and Miraj Cinema in the south,” the reports quoted sources as saying.

This report came hours after Pinkvilla had reported that PVR INOX had allegedly favoured Dunki in its screen-sharing in the north. “The battle royale between Dunki and Salaar is taking new shape with every passing hour. The Salaar team at this point of time has refused to provide content to national players due to alleged unfair trade practices in North India. India’s Biggest Exhibitor PVR Inox has chosen Dunki over Salaar in North India and alloted all shows at their single screen properties to the Shah Rukh Khan film. If they stick to this move, more single screens will follow suit,” reported the portal.

Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruthi Haasan, and has been directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel. The film releases in theatres in five languages across India on December 22. Meanwhile, Dunki, which brings Shah Rukh together with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time, hit the screens on December 21. Both the films are expected to take big openings.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

19-year-old marries 44 years older man, says people mistake us for...

Chennai weather: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu; IAF, Indian Army join rescue team

Watch viral video: KKR pay iconic ‘SRK’ tribute to Mitchell Starc after record-breaking bid

Meet man who drove 19000 km from Canada to India in 40 days, spent over Rs 2500000, crossed 18 nations

China Earthquake: Death toll rises to 111, President Xi Jinping calls for 'all-out' operation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE