Protestors disrupt Gandhi Godse media event, shout 'Mahatma Gandhi zindabad,' director Rajkumar Sanotshi reacts

On Friday, an event of Gandhi Godse was interrupted by some miffed protestors holding the national flag and shouting slogans for Mahatma Gandhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

Gandhi Godse

A promotional event for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh was on Friday disrupted by protesters in Andheri. The miffed protestors claimed the movie undermines the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and glorifies his assassin, Nathuram Godse.

Written and directed by Santoshi, the film depicts the war between the two opposing ideologies between Gandhi and Godse. During the press event, the protesters, who sat among the media personnel, waved black flags and shouted slogans like 'Mahatma Gandhi Zindabaad'. They alleged that through the movie, Santoshi was trying to glorify Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

Even videos from the event have surfaced online. In one of the videos, protestors stood in front of a trailer screening and were shouting slogans in support of Gandhi. In another video, director Santoshi was captured talking about the unrest, and discontent of a certain section. 

Here are the videos

According to a press release issued on behalf of the makers, police were called to avoid any unpleasant situation. Santoshi said his film does not glorify Godse. "Once people see the film, they will understand what I am trying to convey through my film. I have equally given importance to both the historical characters in my films," the director said in a statement. Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh features Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively. Backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures, the film is scheduled to be released on January 26.

