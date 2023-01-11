Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailer: Rajkumar Santoshi film sees Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse face off in ideological battle

Gandhi Godse

After directing National Awards acclaimed films like Ghayal, Damini, Lajja, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and popular blockbuster Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajkumar Santoshi returns as director with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The upcoming drama is a fictionalised ideological war between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

With Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, Santoshi returns to cinema after nine years. His last directorial Phata Poster Nikal Hero was a dud at the box office. Gandhi Godse stars Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani as Nathuram and Gandhi respectively. The basic plot of the film revolves around the fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the attack and later meets Nathuram Godse in prison, the conversation leads to a fiery debate between them.

Watch the trailer

The trailer will give the audience a glance into this war of ideologies between Gandhi and Godse and make them inquisitive about which of these two iconic characters wins this war. Along with getting into this contradictory world of Gandhi and Godse, viewers will also get to witness the world of politics post the Independence era. Directed by renowned director, Rajkumar Santoshi, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh also marks the debut of Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini.

The trailer of the film has also attracted the attention of the viewers. A user called wrote, "Goosebumps everywhere... full of emotions from one the great director Rajkumar Santoshi sir." Another user said, "just for RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI sir....Fan since THE LAGEND OF BHAGAT SINGH..... eagerly waiting." A netizen wrote, "Amazing trailer... now it will give tough competition to Pathaan."

Santoshi Productions-backed Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi with AR Rahman's music. The film will release a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on January 26, 2023.