Priyanka Chopra talks about her actor ex-boyfriends, says 'I always ended up dating...'

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, in her new podcast, talked about the actors that she dated before tying the knot with Nick Jonas. She called all her exes ‘great’ even when their relationship ended on a bad note.

The actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Harman Baweja, and Shah Rukh Khan when she was in India. She mentioned that she was a ‘serial monogamist’ on Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy. She said, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships till my last one,” she said. When asked why that was the case, she said, “I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with are the people that I met on my set. And I think that, I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship and I've dated great people.”

“Yeah, the relationships may have ended really badly some of them, but like the people that I've had, I've dated in my life, have been really wonderful. But after my ex before my husband, I literally took two years off. And that was a big reason,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed that she fell on her butt at the movie’s premiere, however, the photographers refused to click her pictures and she was surprised to see their reaction.

In an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka Chopra said, “I have never seen this happen in my 23-year career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that, they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’, till I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling. How nice! I had help from five people. My husband swooped in.”