Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra blesses niece Parineeti Chopra ahead of latter's engagement with Raghav Chadha

Madhu Chopra (left), Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra (right)

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has blessed her neice Parineeti Chopra and reacted to her engagement with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. According to the reports, Parineeti and Raghav are getting engaged on May 12 in Delhi, and her cousin, Priyanka Chopra, is expected to attend the pre-wedding festivity.

Ahead of Parineeti and Raghav's engagement, Madhu Chopra sends her blessing to the couple. Sr Chopra told Pinkvilla, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings." As per the video of Varinder Chawla, actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha's engagement will take place at Kapurthala House.

The guest at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement will be served delicious Indian cuisine. As per the report of India Today, Raghav's brother, Sahaj is an entrepreneur in the food business, and he has taken responsibility for cuisine arrangements. As per the report, the food menu will include lip-smacking Indian cuisine with kebabs and vegan lovers will also be taken care of with their favourite vegan cuisine.

On Thursday, media photographers captured a glimpse of Parineeti's decked-up Bandra house in Mumbai. Media photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram that captured a decked-up Chopra's residence, shining bright with orange lights. Parineeti lives in an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. And the video shared by Viral Bhayani claims that the decorated house is of the actress. The photographer shared the video with the caption, "Ahead of her engagement her apartment in Mumbai has been lit up. #parineetichopra. LIGHTNING AT PARINEETI CHOPRA HOUSE IN BANDRA."

The couple is occasionally spotted on dinner dates, and even at airports. On Tuesday, Parineeti arrived in Delhi with Raghav, and this has further cemented the engagement rumours. On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. She will also reunite with her Kesari co-star, Akshay Kumar in Capsule Gill.