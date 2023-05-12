Search icon
Watch: Parineeti Chopra's Bandra home decked up with lights ahead of her rumoured engagement with Raghav Chadha

Media photographer captured a glimpse of Parineeti Chopra's residence in Mumbai, and this has further cemented the news of her rumoured engagement with Raghav Chadha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Watch: Parineeti Chopra's Bandra home decked up with lights ahead of her rumoured engagement with Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. A glimpse of Parineeti's home (right)

The rumours around actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party's political leader, Raghav Chadha marriage is growing stronger day by day. Reportedly, the couple is getting engaged on May 13, and it seems like the actress' house is already decked up for the pre-wedding festivities.

Media photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram that captured a decked-up Chopra's residence, shining bright with orange lights. Parineeti lives in an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. And the video shared by Viral Bhayani claims that the decorated house is of the actress. The photographer shared the video with the caption, "Ahead of her engagement her apartment in Mumbai has been lit up. #parineetichopra. LIGHTNING AT PARINEETI CHOPRA HOUSE IN BANDRA."

As per the media reports, Parineeti and Raghav's engagement will be a traditional ceremony, held at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place in Delhi. The ceremony will take place in the evening. For the special occasion, it is been reported that the couple will wear colour-coordinated outfits. Parineeti will wear an Indian outfit from Manish Malhotra. It is also said that the festivities with bill an intimate affair with limited number of guests. 

As soon as the video was uploaded online, several netizens noticed the decoration, and they are assured that Parineeti is getting married. An internet user wrote, "Chalo ab shaadi to pakki hai (okay, now their marriage is fixed)." Another internet user wrote, "Chalo finally shadi hone wali hai (Alas, the marriage is happening)."

The couple is occasionally spotted on dinner dates, and even at airports. On Tuesday, Parineeti arrived in Delhi with Raghav, and this has further cemented the engagement rumours. On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. She will also reunite with her Kesari co-star, Akshay Kumar in Capsule Gill. 

