Priyanka Chopra shares her side of story on controversial 2017 photo with PM Narendra Modi

Back in 2017, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in Berlin, Germany for Baywatch promotions. During a stay at a hotel, the actor met up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was also there at the same time to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Priyanka shared a photo of their short meet on her social media pages in which she was seen wearing a midi dress by Zimmermann. However, the actor was heavily trolled and slammed for 'exposing her legs' in front of PM Modi.

In her book Unfinished: A Memoir, Priyanka narrated her side of the story by writing, "The Prime Minister and I happened to be staying at the same hotel, and I contacted his office to request an audience with him." The actor also said that she along with her American publicist and brother spoke to Narendra Modi and shared a few photos online. PeeCee wore the outfit as she was amid Baywatch promotions too.

While sharing the photo, Priyanka had written on her Instagram page, "Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning."

After getting trolled, Priyanka shared a photo posing with her mother Madhu Chopra in which both are seen flaunting their legs. She had captioned it as "Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch."

Writing about the same, PeeCee stated in her book, "My response to the anger was to take a picture of my mom and me out at dinner that night in our short skirts and with our legs crossed, and post it online with the caption ‘it runs in the family’. But all joking aside, I felt that I had presented myself respectfully."