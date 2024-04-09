Priyamani says she had doubts if Maidaan will ever release: 'It will be wrong if...'

Starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on the occasion of Eid on April 11.

The biographical sports drama Maidaan has Ajay Devgn portraying the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who led the Indian football team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Summer Olympics in Australia. His tenure from 1952 to 1962 is regarded as the 'golden era of Indian football.'

The film's shooting began in August 2019 and suffered many delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Mumbai cyclone. The first release date for Maidaan was announced as December 11, 2020. It was then pushed forward to August 13, 2021. The film suffered post-production delays and its new release date was announced as June 3, 2022. But due to extensive VFX work, the film was delayed again.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer is finally releasing in theatres on April 11 this week on the occasion of Eid (with paid previews in evening in selected cities on April 10). Priyamani plays Runa Rahim, Syed Abdul Rahim's wife in the sports drama. In a recent interview, the actress said that she had doubts if the film will ever release.

Speaking to News18, the Jawan actress said, "It will be wrong if I say that I didn’t have doubts whether the film will release or not because times were such. Much like others, we were in doldrums. At the same time, we had a lot of faith in the story. We knew that it had its heart in the right place and the intention was right. A story like Maidaan needed to be told."

Sharing how she felt after the film faced multiple delays, she added, "It does test your patience but once you come out of it, it shouldn’t matter. When you sign a project, there could be unforeseen delays. And the delays in Maidaan were for genuine reasons. But we never lost confidence."

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also opens on Eid on April 11.

