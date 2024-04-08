Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

IPL 2024: Jadeja, Gaikwad power Chennai Super Kings to 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Eid in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar on April 10: When will Eid be celebrated in India?

Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

Eid in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar on April 10: When will Eid be celebrated in India?

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Foods that can age your skin faster

Shah Rukh as Walter White, Ranbir as Jesse Pinkman: AI reimagines Breaking Bad with Bollywood actors

10 nutritious foods for gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

Jonathan Majors convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend, sentenced to one-year intervention program

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

Read on to know which lyricist has won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics seven times in his career (as of now), the highest by any individual in this category.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 10:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics/Vairamuthu Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Film Award is the most respectable honour an Indian film artiste can receive in their career. The National Film Award for Best Lyrics was instituted in 1968 in the 16th edition and its first recipient was Kannadasan for the Tamil film Kuzhanthaikkaga and its most recent recipient has been the Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, who was honoured for writing the song Dham Dham Dham for the 2021 Telugu film Konda Polam at the 69th National Film Awards announced last year.

The lyricist, who has won the most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics, is none other than the legendary poet and novelist Vairamuthu Ramasamy or simply Vairamuthu. The 70-year-old lyricist works in the Tamil film industry and has written over 7,500 songs in his over four-decade-long career.

Vairamuthu has been honoured with the National Film Awards seven times in his career. He first won the award for writing the songs in the 1985 film Muthal Mariyathai. His second win was for the 1992 film Roja for writing the beautiful song Chinna Chinna Aasai, which became Dil Hai Chhota Sa in Hindi. The legendary lyricist won the award for penning two songs Poralae Ponnuthayi and  Uyirum Neeye in the 1994 films Karuththamma and Pavithra respectively. 

Vairamuthu's fourth win was for the song Mudhal Murai Killipparthaein for the 1999 film Sangamam. Three years later, he won the award for the track Oru Deivam Thantha Poove for the 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal. His next win was for the song Kallikkaattil Pirandha Thaayae in the 2010 film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Vairamuthu's seventh and final award, as of now, was for writing the track Entha Pakkam for the 2016 film Dharma Durai.

Talking about the other major winners in the same category, Javed Akhtar has won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics five times till now. Gulzar and Prasoon Joshi have won the award two times each. Irshad Kamil hasn't been honoured with the National Award till yet.

READ | Meet actress, who dated superstar, quit films to marry Indian cricket captain with two kids, left heartbroken when...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, left after a year, he is now…

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani reveals if trolling affects her, says social media 'can be...'

Watch: Anant Ambani travels in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, takes Rs 25 crore convoy just to buy a...

‘If she ever decides…’: Anand Mahindra offers job to 13-year-old girl who used Alexa to scare off monkey

Akshay Kumar's worst film was box office disaster, director never had another theatrical release; has 0% rating on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement