Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

Read on to know which lyricist has won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics seven times in his career (as of now), the highest by any individual in this category.

National Film Award is the most respectable honour an Indian film artiste can receive in their career. The National Film Award for Best Lyrics was instituted in 1968 in the 16th edition and its first recipient was Kannadasan for the Tamil film Kuzhanthaikkaga and its most recent recipient has been the Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, who was honoured for writing the song Dham Dham Dham for the 2021 Telugu film Konda Polam at the 69th National Film Awards announced last year.

The lyricist, who has won the most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics, is none other than the legendary poet and novelist Vairamuthu Ramasamy or simply Vairamuthu. The 70-year-old lyricist works in the Tamil film industry and has written over 7,500 songs in his over four-decade-long career.

Vairamuthu has been honoured with the National Film Awards seven times in his career. He first won the award for writing the songs in the 1985 film Muthal Mariyathai. His second win was for the 1992 film Roja for writing the beautiful song Chinna Chinna Aasai, which became Dil Hai Chhota Sa in Hindi. The legendary lyricist won the award for penning two songs Poralae Ponnuthayi and Uyirum Neeye in the 1994 films Karuththamma and Pavithra respectively.

Vairamuthu's fourth win was for the song Mudhal Murai Killipparthaein for the 1999 film Sangamam. Three years later, he won the award for the track Oru Deivam Thantha Poove for the 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal. His next win was for the song Kallikkaattil Pirandha Thaayae in the 2010 film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Vairamuthu's seventh and final award, as of now, was for writing the track Entha Pakkam for the 2016 film Dharma Durai.

Talking about the other major winners in the same category, Javed Akhtar has won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics five times till now. Gulzar and Prasoon Joshi have won the award two times each. Irshad Kamil hasn't been honoured with the National Award till yet.

READ | Meet actress, who dated superstar, quit films to marry Indian cricket captain with two kids, left heartbroken when...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.