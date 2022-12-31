Pratyusha Banerjee's father claims Tunisha Sharma was 'murdered,' says 'similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput'

Pratyusha Banerjee-Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma's suicide has freshened up the wounds of late actress Pratyusha Banerjee's father, Shankar Banerjee. On December 24, Tunisha died by suicide on the sets of her show Ali-Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. Soon after Sharma's death, Pratyusha's father reacted to the loss of young talent.

While speaking to AajTak, Pratyusha's father said that when he read the news about Tunisha, he felt sad. "Suddenly my old wounds became fresh. Being a father, I can understand the condition of Tunisha's mother right now." Sharing his views on Sharma's death, Sr Banerjee stated that he felt Tunisha didn't die by suicide, but she was murdered. "As much as I can understand Tunisha's death, it seems like murder to me. In the last few years, all murders are being given the form of suicide. Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. When I was talking to my wife, both of us were crying that again a mother has lost her innocent 20-year-old daughter."

At last, Shankar added why he thinks that Tunisha's death was a planned murder. He stated that If someone commits suicide intentionally, he makes sure to leave behind a note or letter so that other people do not suffer. "This is a 100 percent murder case," claimed Pratyusha's father. For the unversed, Balika Vadhu star Pratyusha Banerjee died by suicide in 2016. She was also seen in Bigg Boss Season 6.

As per the latest development in Tunisha Sharma's case, her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan who is allegedly accused in the death case of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, deleted his WhatsApp chats with another girl, the Maharashtra Police have claimed. As per the report of ANI, in the application submitted by the police seeking Sheezan's 5-day remand from the court, the officials have alleged that Sheezan Khan was having an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma and he has deleted many chats from his mobile after being detained in connection with the death of his co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma.