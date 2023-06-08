Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush gets 'U' certificate from CBFC, movie's runtime revealed

A poster of Adipurush

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush is just a few weeks away from its grand release, and the film has got the CBFC (censor board for film certification) certificate. Om Raut's directorial was previously promoted as 'Har Bhartiya ki Adipurush'. The film has proved the claim as the film has been given a 'U' (Universal) certificate from the censor board.

The film has been passed with 'zero' cuts from the censor, and the runtime of the film has also been revealed. The cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana is almost 3 hours long. Taran Adarsh shared revealed the crucial details of the film on his social media, and wrote, "#Xclusive... ‘ADIPURUSH’ *HINDI* RUN TIME... #Adipurush HINDI certified ‘U’ by #CBFC on 8 June 2023. Duration: 179.00 min [2 hours, 59 min, 00 sec]. #India."

Earlier in the day it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor has taken the initiative of booking 10,000 movie tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged children. Interestingly, Ranbir has been in the news for starring in Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayana with Alia Bhatt. There have been reports of Kapoor and Bhatt leading Tiwari's adaptation of the Indian epic as Ram and Sita.

Before that, The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 producer Abhishek Aggarwal announced the distribution of 10,000 free tickets for Adipurush in Telegana's Government schools, orphanages and old age homes. Sharing the announcement on his Twitter handle, Abhishek Agarwal wrote, "#Adipurush is a once-in-a-lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion to Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free. Fill out the Google form with your details to avail of the tickets." Adipurush will have a grand theatrical release in 5 languages on June 16.