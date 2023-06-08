Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of Prabhas-starrer for underprivileged children

A still of Ranbir Kapoor with Prabhas' Adipurush poster

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is the most anticipated film of the month. Eight days before the mega release, Ranbir Kapoor has taken the initiative of booking 10,000 movie tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged children. Interestingly, Ranbir has been in the news for starring in Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayana with Alia Bhatt. There have been reports of Kapoor and Bhatt leading Tiwari's adaptation of the Indian epic as Ram and Sita.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle with a creative confirming Ranbir's participation in the movie. He shared a poster of Adipurush, and wrote, "#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR TO BOOK 10,000 TICKETS OF ‘ADIPURUSH’ FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN… OFFICIAL POSTER…#RanbirKapoor #Adipurush #Prabhas #KritiSanon #SaifAliKhan #SunnySingh #DevdattaNage."

A few hours ago, The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 producer Abhishek Aggarwal announced the distribution of 10,000 free tickets of Adipurush in Telegana's Government schools, orphanages and old age homes. Sharing the announcement on his Twitter handle, Abhishek Agarwal wrote, "#Adipurush is a once-in-a-lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free. Fill out the Google form with your details to avail of the tickets."

Adipurush draws inspiration from the epic Ramayana. Conceptualized and helmed by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has financed the venture in collaboration with Retrophiles. The movie will see Prabhas as King Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang Bali.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Adipurush is believed to have been made with a massive budget exceeding Rs 500 crore, positioning it as one of the country's biggest movies. The cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while the editing department is led by Apurva Motwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre.