‘Adipurush’ makers to give away 10,000 free tickets to celebrate release

The film is directed by Om Raut.

Actor Prabhas’ upcoming release, “Adipurush,” has garnered significant attention among cinephiles. The much-awaited mythological drama is set to hit theatres on June 16, and the film's promotions are in full swing. Amid the excitement, Tollywood producer Abhishek Agarwal has made a generous gesture by offering more than 10,000 free tickets to government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across Telangana.

To claim the tickets, individuals are required to provide their name, school/organisation, and a picture associated with their Google handle.

Sharing the announcement on his Twitter handle, Abhishek Agarwal wrote, "#Adipurush is a once-in-a-lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free. Fill out the Google form with your details to avail the tickets. https://bit.ly/CelebratingAdipurush… Let the chants of #JaiShreeRam reverberate in all directions."

#Adipurush is a once in a lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all.



Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free.



Fill the Google form with your_ pic.twitter.com/1PbqpW9Eh6 — Abhishek Agarwal __ (@AbhishekOfficl) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and director Om Raut visited the Tirupati temple to seek blessings ahead of the film's release. However, a video clip of the actress and filmmaker sharing a peck on the cheek before leaving the temple has sparked controversy and gained significant attention. Netizens criticised the gesture, deeming it inappropriate for a temple setting, with some even demanding legal action against them.

Adipurush draws inspiration from the epic Ramayana. Conceptualized and helmed by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has financed the venture in collaboration with Retrophiles. The movie will see Prabhas as King Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Adipurush is believed to have been made with a massive budget exceeding Rs 500 crore, positioning it as one of the country's biggest movies. The cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, while the editing department is led by Apurva Motwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre. Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara have composed the music for the film, with soundtracks by Ajay-Atul and Sachet Parampara.