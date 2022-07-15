Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter unveil new spooky motion poster

Credit: Katrina/Instagram

On Friday, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter dropped a new motion poster of their upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped the poster of her upcoming film, which she captioned," Bhooton ki duniya se not out. Phone Bhoot ringing at cinemas near you 7th October onwards. #EkBhayanakComedy"

In the spooky motion poster, Ishaan can be seen in a nerdy avatar, as he strikes a weird pose with a skeleton, whereas Sidhant can be seen with an all-smiles face, sitting with a skeleton. Meanwhile, the Ek Tha Tiger actor sported a chic bang haircut, as she donned an all-black look in the poster.Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, `Phone Bhoot` is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment.

The horror comedy has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 7 this year.Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared some `behind-the-scenes` pictures with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant, having fun on the sets.

On the work front, the `Zero` actor has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from `Phone Bhoot`, she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in `Tiger 3` and with Vijay Sethupathi in `Merry Christmas`. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in `Jee Le Zaraa` co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar`s `Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan` opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has `Pippa` up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur. (With inputs from ANI)