'Phir se itni patli ho kaise gayi': Alia Bhatt gives fitness goals in black gym wear, netizens react

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, on Sunday, was seen giving us major fitness goals in black gym wear. The actress who recently became a mother was looking so fit and slim, the video of her is now going viral on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared her video and netizens are reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Yarrr ye phir se itni patli ho kese gyij.” The second one said, “She is so beautiful.” He third person wrote, “None can say She became a mother few months ago.” The fourth one said, “Aliya khud hi ek baby lag rhyi hai mamuma nhi lag rhi hai.” The fifth person wrote, “She is so cute.” The sixth one said, “Phir se bachchi ban gayi after becoming mother.”

Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14, Ranbir Kapoor surprised everyone by sending out an adorable message to his wife Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha during a live event at Galgotias University in Noida.

Ranbir and music composer Pritam held the concert titled Makkaar Nights to promote their upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. From grooving to its latest song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai to singing Kesariya from Brahmastra, the superstar won the hearts of the audiences.

While interacting with the crowd, he said, "Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you." The video capturing Ranbir’s message to his "loves" has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans in awe of him. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, “How sweet", while another wrote, "Ranbir is husband and father goals".

On Wednesday, February 15, Alia Bhatt reacted to the viral clip as she shared the same on her Instagram Stories and called Ranbir, "Cutest husband ever" and added a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6 three months back. The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June last year.

