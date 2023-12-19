Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Pehle Hindi theek karo': Bobby Deol gives advice to his sons Aryaman and Dharam before their Bollywood debuts

Bobby Deol revealed he advices his sons to learn Hindi first if they want to pursue acting.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Bobby Deol, who made the strongest comeback in Bollywood with his film Animla starring Ranbir Kapoor, openly talked about the challenges he faced in the industry. In his recent interview, he revealed one advice that he gave to his sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol who want to pursue acting.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Bobby revealed he asked his sons to learn Hindi if they want to become actors. He said, "My sons want to be actors, and I keep telling them that first, apni Hindi thik karo. Because they don't speak Hindi properly as everyone is used to conversing in English with each other." 

He continued by expressing his belief that when an actor has a firm grasp on their lines and language, it liberates them from the need to mechanically memorise dialogues. Instead, they can authentically embody the character, allowing emotions and instincts to guide their performance.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime drama film Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol has been earning immense praise for his performance as the antagonist Abrar Haque in the movie.

In a recent interview, the Aashram actor revealed that he had actually imagined losing his real brother Sunny Deol to shoot a crucial scene in Animal. Bobby was talking about the scene in which his character Abrar is informed that Ranbir's Ranvijay has killed his brother Asrar Haque, played by Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Talking about performing that particular scene, Bobby told iDreamMedia, "When I was doing the scene in the film, it was about a brother who has lost his brother. As actors, we use incidents in our lives to bring that emotion. We have a bank full of them. My brother means the world to me. When I was performing that scene, it was as if I’ve actually lost my brother. And that’s why, when I was emoting, it felt real."

