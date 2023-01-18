Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan finally breaks silence on Beshrang Rang, says 'someone of stature of Deepika Padukone to..'

File Photo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally talked about the much-talked song Beshram Rang featuring Deepika Padukone ahead of the film’s release. He said that only someone of ‘the stature of Deepika’ can successfully pull off such a song.

In the video that has been shared by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan star SRK stated, “You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she's tough enough to do that too. That kind of combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It's quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say.”

He further mentioned, “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I've only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me, it is my dream come true.”

For the unversed, the 'saffron bikini' worn by Deepika Padukone in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang has caused trouble for Shah Rukh Khan's other film Dunki as well. Some Hindu right-wing outfits tried to protest at Bhedaghat, the site of marble rocks, and the picturesque Dhuadhar waterfall in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after getting to know that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was being shot there, police officials said on Saturday.

However, the filming had got over on Friday itself, though none of the main cast, including superstar Khan, were present for this three-day schedule, they added. The protestors belonged to the outfits such as the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad as these groups have claimed that Shah Rukh and Deepika's sizzling chemistry in Besharam Rang has hurt the Hindu feelings.

